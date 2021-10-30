Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Trading Up 5.1% Following Earnings Beat

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was up 5.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $470.00 and last traded at $470.00. Approximately 269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $447.00.

The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chemed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemed by 20.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 12.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chemed by 15.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Chemed by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.53 and its 200-day moving average is $471.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

