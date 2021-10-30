Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.30. 2,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 577,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Specifically, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 255.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

