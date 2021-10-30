CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $310.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $288.46 and last traded at $287.64, with a volume of 237833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.74.

CACI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.38.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CACI International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.61.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

