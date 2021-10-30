Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $31.75. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 1,905 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $29,354,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,147,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $16,608,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

