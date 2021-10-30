Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

WCN stock opened at C$168.40 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$122.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$169.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

