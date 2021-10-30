Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$13.09 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

