Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.83.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at C$34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$16.92 and a 52-week high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.