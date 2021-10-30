CSFB Analysts Give Hydro One (TSE:H) a C$33.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$33.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.23.

H opened at C$29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.14. The company has a market cap of C$17.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

