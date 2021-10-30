Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.25.

POW stock opened at C$41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.62. The stock has a market cap of C$27.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.15 and a 1 year high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

