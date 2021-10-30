Financial Analysis: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BBQ alerts:

This table compares BBQ and Denny’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.13 $4.95 million N/A N/A Denny’s $288.61 million 3.54 -$5.12 million ($0.12) -132.50

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denny’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Denny’s 0 3 5 0 2.63

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Denny’s has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Denny’s.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% Denny’s 9.21% -8.04% 2.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBQ beats Denny’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.