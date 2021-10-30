Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) versus CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Financial Analysis

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get CIT Group alerts:

This table compares CIT Group and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25% Truist Financial 23.46% 11.13% 1.34%

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.56 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -70.76 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.49 $4.48 billion $3.80 16.70

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CIT Group and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Truist Financial 1 8 3 0 2.17

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.58, indicating a potential downside of 7.97%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than CIT Group.

Summary

Truist Financial beats CIT Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Insurance Holdings. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lendi

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.