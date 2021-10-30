Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $237.48 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

