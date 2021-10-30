VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Financial Contrast

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% VAALCO Energy 16.82% 20.10% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 15.22 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -24.86 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.73 -$48.18 million $0.16 19.56

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulfport Energy and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

