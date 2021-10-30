Insperity (NSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSP opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,624 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,533 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

