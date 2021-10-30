Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:L opened at $56.07 on Friday. Loews has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

