SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SP Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SP stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $748.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

