fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post $143.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.72 million to $143.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

