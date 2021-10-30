DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.49 ($49.99).

DWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

