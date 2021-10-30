KeyCorp Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $112.99 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

