FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

TWODY stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

