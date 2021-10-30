Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$266.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$266.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$236.25.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$246.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 77.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$235.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$218.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$162.91 and a 12 month high of C$254.99.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$863.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total transaction of C$73,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,717,992. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,600 shares in the company, valued at C$48,624,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,072.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

