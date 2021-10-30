First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$38.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. CLSA raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.54.

TSE:FM opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.79. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.36 and a 1-year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

