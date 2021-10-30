Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$9.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

