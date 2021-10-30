Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.76.

Shares of CVE opened at C$14.80 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.27 and a twelve month high of C$14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a PE ratio of 336.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

