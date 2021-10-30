Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $86.33 and last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 7139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

