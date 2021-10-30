Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Trading Down 3.9% Following Weak Earnings

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) dropped 3.9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $267.47 and last traded at $269.18. Approximately 4,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 275,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.18.

The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after buying an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

