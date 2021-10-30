Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $126.22 and last traded at $126.22, with a volume of 6217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.02.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

