Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.77 on Friday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 million and a P/E ratio of 177.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.