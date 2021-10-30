Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 76.6% in October

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Akumin alerts:

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.77 on Friday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 million and a P/E ratio of 177.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.