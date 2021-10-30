A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. A10 Networks traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 20139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

