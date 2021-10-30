ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACTD. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

