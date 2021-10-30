Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.23, but opened at $29.49. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 4,264 shares.

The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

