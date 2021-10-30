Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $28.47. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 939 shares.

The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

