Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.95. 955,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,905. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.