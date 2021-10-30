Critical Comparison: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alkami Technology and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 5 0 2.71 Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus price target of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.78%. Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.67%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and Intellicheck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck $10.73 million 15.52 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -889.00

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Alkami Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

