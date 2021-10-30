Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $529.96.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $543.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.95 and a 200-day moving average of $459.10. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

