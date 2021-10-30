Piper Sandler Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $165.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $176.33 on Thursday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

