Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $459,000.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.