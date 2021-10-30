Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

KRP opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

