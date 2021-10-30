Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Financial Survey

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 3 4 3 0 2.00

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Hargreaves Lansdown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 12.14 $399.33 million $1.68 25.90

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

