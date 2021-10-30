Contrasting PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PolyPid has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.75 Haemonetics $870.46 million 4.03 $79.47 million $2.35 29.24

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Haemonetics 0 1 7 0 2.88

PolyPid currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.23%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $93.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -48.24% -46.04% Haemonetics 7.14% 17.51% 7.71%

Summary

Haemonetics beats PolyPid on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

