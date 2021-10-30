Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACB. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$5.17 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

