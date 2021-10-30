ON Semiconductor (ON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

