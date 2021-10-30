Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMT stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

