ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,975,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after buying an additional 59,584 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.