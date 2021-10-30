Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

