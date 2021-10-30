Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Funko in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Funko has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

