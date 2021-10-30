Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $160.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $144.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.