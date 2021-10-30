Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $316,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

