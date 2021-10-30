NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.15. The company has a market cap of £25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

