HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

HBT stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $492.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HBT Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

